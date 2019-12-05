Huawei has finally launched its premium smartwatch, Huawei Watch GT 2, in India on Thursday, bringing consumers a new alternative to the likes of Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch in the wearable segment. Huawei Watch GT 2, which packs some strong features, also gets attractive launch offers to lure buyers in India.

Huawei Watch GT 2 price and launch offers in India

Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in two variants with different dial sizes. The 42mm Watch GT 2 is priced at Rs 14,990 and it comes in a black variant. However, the 46mm Watch GT 2 gets three models, Sport, Leather Sport and Titanium Grey (metal), which are priced at Rs 15,990, Rs 17,990 and Rs 21,990, respectively.

To attract early buyers, Huawei is offering free Freelance earphones worth Rs 6,999 free with 46mm Watch GT 2. But the offer is limited to pre-sale between December 12 and December 18 and buyers would need to pay the full amount to avail the freebie.

The 46mm Watch GT 2 goes on sale on December 19 and those who buy the smartwatch before December 31 will get a chance to win Huawei Minispeaker worth Rs 2,999. Customers can also avail no-cost EMIs on the wearable.

The cheapest Watch GT 2, the 42mm model, is expected to go on sale at a later date, which is yet to be confirmed by the company.

Should you buy Huawei Watch GT 2?

Huawei Watch GT 2 makes a compelling argument with its impressive features and attractive design. The round dial with minimal bezels and comfortable fit, the Watch GT 2 gives a traditional analogue design most users long for in a smartwatch. The 46mm model gets a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 pixel resolution while the 42mm variant gets a smaller 1.2-inch dial.

Huawei Watch GT 2 is powered by the company's latest Kirin A1 chipset, designed exclusively for wearables. The 46mm variant makes more sense as it has a 455mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 14 days, as compared to the 42mm model's 215mAh battery with 7 days battery life.

Both variants of the Watch GT 2 feature GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart-rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and a capacitive sensor. The smartwatch is also water-resistant up to 5ATM, which allows it to continue tracking even while swimming.

The smartwatch comes with various sports tracking modes for running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon and seven indoor sports such as walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, and rowing machine. It tracks your heart as well as sleep to compete with most premium smartwatches out there.

"The watch scientifically monitors heart rate, physical activities and sleep pattern with help of accurate positioning feature. Well-equipped with many other features, the latest Huawei Watch GT2, will be users' own personal trainer that will monitor their vitals and guide them towards good health," Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand) for India, said in a statement.