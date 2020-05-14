Huawei's extensive product portfolio has everything a gadget enthusiast would need. Everything from smartphones to smartwatches, the Chinese tech giant offers some of the best products. Even without Google Apps, Huawei has managed to remain a relevant choice. Expanding that very lineup, Huawei has launched its latest smartwatch, Huawei GT 2e as a way to target the masses in India.

Huawei Watch GT 2 was launched in India in December last year, but now the company is offering a sporty alternative to the GT 2 with an even affordable price tag. Huawei Watch GT 2e will be available on Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 11,990. To lure buyers during the lockdown, Huawei is making interesting offers like no cost EMI for 6 months for placing the order between May 15 and 28 and free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 for buying the smartwatch between May 15 and 21.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Huawei makes it hard to ignore its latest smartwatch offering, which comes in four colours Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White. The red strap is really appealing and the mint green colour is elegant. We'd pick either of these two over the traditional offerings.

Besides that compelling sporty look, the GT 2e packs a punch when it comes to the features onboard. It has a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display perfectly blending with the TPU material straps with dual colour for a unibody design.

Huawei Watch GT 2e is heavily targeted towards athletes and those who are physically active. It supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower). In professional workout modes. it can track 190 types of data to get the most comprehensive details about the workouts and it automatically detects 6 professional workout modes.

What's truly impressive about the GT 2e smartwatch is that it can last two weeks on a single charge, which is made possible by the power-efficient Kirin A1 chipset. Interestingly, it comes with SpO2 feature, which can monitor the oxygen levels in the blood. This is in addition to the heart rate, stress level and sleep quality monitoring integrated into the smartwatch.

Other features include 4GB onboard storage, 5 ATM water resistance, magnetic charging, series of sensors including gyro, accelerometer, geomagnetic, ambient light, air pressure and capacitive.