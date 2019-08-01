Huawei is a name you cannot miss when it comes to buying a new smartphone - regardless of the price range. From high-end phones like P30 Pro to mid-range offerings in the Y-series, Huawei has established a strong presence and a sense of praise from critics. The Chinese smartphone giant has now launched Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, continuing the success of its Y-series in India.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is a mid-range smartphone, catering to the consumers who are looking for a good value phone without having to break the bank. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is a pretty balanced spec-sheet and it seems fitting for its price.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, like other Huawei smartphones, is an Amazon-exclusive. It is priced at Rs 15,990. The online sale begins August 7, 2019. If you're looking to buy the device offline, the sale commences from August 10, 2019. Pre-booking the device August 5 onwards will reward customers with a free pair of Bluetooth headset.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features a unique dual-tone back - similar to the Pixel 2-series, which gives it a premium feel. Huawei also joins the bandwagon in offering a full-view display without a notch by throwing in a pop-up selfie camera. This helps the handset achieve a bezel-less screen measuring 6.59 inches diagonally. The Full HD+ resolution should suffice for most use case scenarios.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has an array of camera sensors that immediately attract attention. On the back, there are three cameras, combining a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 16MP AI camera with real-time image optimising in 8 scenes and 3D Portrait.

These days, smartphone OEMs are focusing on the performance to ensure users get the best of everything. That said, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features a Kirin 710F octa-core chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Rounding off the specs, the new handset comes with a 4,000mAh battery and runs EMUI 9.0 out-of-the-box.

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, dual SIM card support and all the standard connectivity features. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes in two shades, Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green, and our money is on the latter. Stay tuned for our review soon.