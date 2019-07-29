Huawei has made its presence felt strongly in India and its commitment to the market has been prominent. While the Chinese smartphone giant has been working its way up the ladder in the premium category in India, it is the budget segment where the volumes are coming from. Committing to its strengths in India, Huawei is bringing yet another mid-range smartphone to its portfolio.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is next in line of succession of the Y-series. The upcoming smartphone strikes a balance between premium and budget space, by offering a fine design and top-of-the-line spec-sheet at an affordable price point.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is slated to be launched in India on August 1, according to Amazon India's microsite. The "Notify Me" page confirms several key details about Huawei Y9 Prime - something that has been confirmed from the phone's launch in China. The official launch will confirm all the specs as well as the price of the phone, which is expected to be between Rs 16,000 and Rs 18,000.

At that price point, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be a disruptive sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a truly full-screen display - thanks to a pop-up selfie camera, which houses a 16MP sensor. The rear camera setup combines a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with up to 512GB expandable support. The handset draws its power from a 4,000mAh battery with no word on fast charging support. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs EMUI 9 interface out-of-the-box.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features a unique dual-tone finish with the same colour on the glass-like premium plastic. Unlike other phones with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Huawei Y9 Prime gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Buyers can choose from Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green colours.