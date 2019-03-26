Huawei has impressed fans with the launch of P30 and P30 Pro smartphones, but it refused to stop there as it breathed new life into the wearables category. The critically-acclaimed Huawei Watch GT that was recently launched in India received two new editions, Active and Elegant, offering consumers a wider choice besides Classic and Sport models.

Both new variants of Huawei Watch GT are slightly different. The biggest difference is the dial size on both watches. The Active Edition features a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD color touchscreen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, similar to that of Classic and Sport Edition, while the Elegant Edition comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED HD color touchscreen with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels.

The rest of the features in the two new Watch GT editions are the same. The beautifully-designed smartwatch comes with two weeks of battery life with mixed usage, which includes functions like heart rate function activated, scientific sleeping function activated at night, 90 minutes of exercise per week and message notification. If users skip the exercise tracking, the smartwatch can last up to 30 days.

Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant Editions get the company's proprietary TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring to continuously track active and resting heart rates. The wearables also get TruSleep 2.0, dual-cell architecture, water resistance up to 50 meters and run LiteOS out-of-the-box.

Finally, what makes the two new Watch GT editions special are the Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl, which have been achieved by unique ceramic coloring process. The Fluroelastomer straps of the smartwatches are more durable and comfortable. The Active Edition gets orange and dark green straps while the Elegant Edition is available in Black and White colours.

Pricing

Huawei Watch GT Active Edition costs EUR 249 while the Elegant Edition is priced at EUR 229.