After releasing Android Oreo to the Honor 7X, Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei is planning to expand the roll-out process to at seven more devices in coming days, but first, it wants to test the software for bugs.

It has opened a dedicated page in China inviting public coders to join its beta software testing program on devices, which include three Huawei flagships phones—P9, P9 Plus, Mate 8 and four sub-brand series—Honor Note 8, Honor 8, V8 and 6X.

Interested mobile software developers can join the Huawei team by registering on the company's official website (here). It has to be noted that participants have to own Huawei phone and once registered, they will get the Over-The-Air (OTA) beta software update to their device.

The company is expected to expand the Android Oreo beta program for global markets in coming weeks.

What's coming in Android Oreo EMUI 8.0?

The new Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 mobile update will be coming with numerous value-added features including faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (May 2018) and also Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

A notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

It also brings Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

With Android Oreo, device owners will be able to do multi-tasking with ease thanks to the picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do two functions simultaneously like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

Besides the usual Android Oreo features, Huawei is incorporating its own personalized features as follows

Files restore capability: Huawei device users will be able to restore deleted images or videos (within 30 days after the action) to the photo gallery.

Files restore capability: Huawei device users will be able to restore deleted images or videos (within 30 days after the action) to the photo gallery.

Floating navigation dock: It comes with new home screen shortcut for users to easily navigate through phone and switch between multiple apps

Quick shortcut menus on App icons: With this device, owners can quickly find specific features in an app by long pressing the icon and they will get a list of features from the app shortcut menu. A user can even drag the desired feature out of the pop-up menu to create a new shortcut on the screen

Phone manager: The Phone manager will learn usage pattern of the device owners, to optimize the phone to perform efficiently at all times

Revamped Settings menu: The company has refurbished the interface of the Settings to make it simple and user-friendly

Bluetooth connectivity: Once updated with the Android Oreo, Honor 7X users will be able to connect two different Bluetooth speakers simultaneously and individually control the volume, as well.

LinkedIn integration: Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 will let users sync the career details of their LinkedIn contacts, making it easier to manage contacts across platforms.

