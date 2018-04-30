Huawei's subsidiary Honor began beta testing the Android Oreo-based EMUI 8 software on the feature-rich Honor 7X in March and now, the company is ready to release the final version to the public on April 30, 2018.

Honor confirmed on Twitter that the Android Oreo roll-out process will begin in a few hours. It will be first released in the US and later in other global regions. Going by the previous software release pattern, it will take a few weeks to reach all international markets.

What's coming in Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0?

The new EMUI 8.0 mobile update is coming with lots of value-added features including faster booting, battery life extension, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (April 2018) and also Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

Android Oreo also brings Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

Another praiseworthy attribute of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

There's more...

In addition to the Android Oreo, Honor is incorporating its own custom features as follows

Face unlock: Once Android Oreo is installed, users will be able to unlock the phone with their face. It also prevents unlocking with closed eyes and allows only device owners to see lock screen notification details, ensuring maximum security [Note: this feature is already available for Honor 7X in India]

Once Android Oreo is installed, users will be able to unlock the phone with their face. It also prevents unlocking with closed eyes and allows only device owners to see lock screen notification details, ensuring maximum security [Note: this feature is already available for Honor 7X in India] Files restore capability: Honor device users will be able to restore deleted images or videos (within 30 days after the action) to the photo gallery.

Honor device users will be able to restore deleted images or videos (within 30 days after the action) to the photo gallery. Floating navigation dock: It comes with new home screen shortcut for users to easily navigate through phone and switch between multiple apps

It comes with new home screen shortcut for users to easily navigate through phone and switch between multiple apps Quick shortcut menus on App icons: After updating the device, owners will be able to quickly find specific features in an app by long pressing the icon and they will get a list of features from the app shortcut menu. A user can even drag the desired feature out of the pop-up menu to create a new shortcut on the screen

After updating the device, owners will be able to quickly find specific features in an app by long pressing the icon and they will get a list of features from the app shortcut menu. A user can even drag the desired feature out of the pop-up menu to create a new shortcut on the screen Phone manager: The Phone manager will learn usage pattern of the device owners, to optimize the phone to perform efficiently at all times

The Phone manager will learn usage pattern of the device owners, to optimize the phone to perform efficiently at all times Revamped Settings menu: The company has refurbished the interface of the Settings to make it simple and user-friendly

The company has refurbished the interface of the Settings to make it simple and user-friendly Bluetooth connectivity: Once updated with the Android Oreo, Honor 7X users will be able to connect two different Bluetooth speakers simultaneously and individually control the volume, as well.

Once updated with the Android Oreo, Honor 7X users will be able to connect two different Bluetooth speakers simultaneously and individually control the volume, as well. LinkedIn integration: Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 will let users sync the career details of their LinkedIn contacts, making it easier to manage contacts across platforms.

Here's how to install Android Oreo on Honor 7X:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received software notification, you can check for OTA update manually by going to Settings>> scroll down to About phone>> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

