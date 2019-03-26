Huawei is hosting a launch event in Paris, where it will be unveiling the latest P30-series. The official launch will put an end to all the rumours we've been hearing about the P30 and P30 Pro in the last couple of days.

Huawei's much-anticipated P30-series launch event is going to commence at 2 PM CET (6:30 PM IST), where the company is not only expected to launch the P30 and P30 Pro flagships but also new smartwatches, wireless earphones and more. We will be covering the event live from Paris and bringing you live-telecast of the entire event from our official Facebook channel.

Alternatively, Huawei is also going to be live-streaming the event on its official YouTube channel. While the live-stream link is live on YouTube for the P30-series launch, fans from around the globe can tune in when the event commences.

What to expect

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro have been generously leaked in the last few weeks, giving fans an early peek into what to expect from the latest flagships. Huawei P30 is expected to start at EUR 749 (around Rs. 58,500) for 6GB+128GB model and the P30 Pro will carry a premium price tag of EUR 1,024 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for 8GB+128GB configuration.

Huawei is once again banking heavily on the camera aspect of the new phones. The P30 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup at the back, combining 40MP main sensor with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, a secondary 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The fourth sensor is a Time-of-Flight, which will help the phone get better depth effects.

Huawei P30 will feature the same camera setup as the P30 Pro except for the ToF sensor. Both phones will have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will come powered by the latest Kirin 980 chipset and Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1. Huawei P30 Pro is said to come with a 6.47-inch OLED Full HD+ curved display and a notch on the top, while the P30 gets a slightly smaller flat screen. Another key difference between the phones is the battery size. The P30 Pro gets a bigger 4,200mAh unit while the P30 is said to come with a 3,650mAh battery - both with 40W fast charging support.

Stay tuned for more details.