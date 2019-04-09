Shortly after announcing Huawei's 2019 flagships at an event in Paris, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched the P30 Pro in India. But Indians were in for a treat as Huawei also unveiled P30 Lite in India, targeting budget-conscious shoppers of the country. Both phones are priced in such a way that they not only impress buyers but also strike serious competition against rivals.

Huawei P30 Pro has impressed critics with its excellent camera capabilities, but there's more to the phone than meets the eye. The amount of features in the P30 Pro demonstrates the sheer amount of dedication from Huawei to impress consumers and set higher standards for flagships in India. Above all, the pricing makes an even more powerful impact.

Huawei confirmed that the P30 Pro will be available in India via Amazon.in for Rs 71,990. Amazon Prime early access sale commences on April 15. There are some attractive launch offers with the P30 Pro such as no cost EMI for 9 months, 6-month free screen protection plan, and exchange offer that makes it harder for consumers to turn down the deal. The newly-launched Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15,990 can be bought with the P30 Pro just by paying Rs 2,000, which is quite a deal.

Huawei P30 Pro is in itself a staggering selling package. There's a stunning camera, elegant design, excellent performance and battery and a lot more features that consumers can think of. Even when the P30 Pro is pitted against rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S10-series and the iPhone XS-series, the Huawei flagship is likely to emerge a winner.

Here's a look at why that's more likely:

Huawei P30 Pro features a beautiful glass body at the back and a premium curved 6.47-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a tiny notch up top. The overall design of the phone will easily make you overlook the notch, especially the Breathing Crystal colour, but some might find it bothersome while comparing against Samsung flagships. But Huawei makes up for that tiny bit of inconvenience with abundant features.

Let's address the elephant in the room. Huawei's Leica-branded quad-camera setup is the best the industry has ever seen. A combination of 40MP f/1.8 wide-angle sensor, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and a ToF lens delivers results like you've never seen before. You'll have to see it to believe it.

The P30 Pro is capable of 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. In addition, the smartphone can handle low-light photos like it is shot in the day and getting super close to the subject for incredible macro photography is not a problem with the P30 Pro. For camera lovers, look no further than Huawei P30 Pro. In some cases, the P30 Pro puts Samsung Galaxy S10+, iPhone XS Max and Google Pixel 3 XL to shame.

On the front notch, there's a 32MP selfie camera with exceptional portrait capabilities and AI HDR+.

Huawei P30 Pro is not just about the camera. There's a powerful Kirin 980 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and a massive 4,200mAh battery. The 40W SuperCharge technology is a lifesaver on this phone as it can power up the phone within minutes. The P30 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, reverse wireless charging support, EMUI 9.1 interface, dual SIM dual VoLTE support and SuperCool thermal cooling technology.

Surprise, surprise!

Huawei P30 Lite was a surprise announcement in India – something we did not see happen in Paris. But it is a just move considering the type of audience Huawei is targeting with its budget-friendly P30 Lite.

Huawei P30 Lite comes in two variants, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 19,990 and Rs 22,990, respectively. While they only cost a fraction of P30 Pro, the features are suitably adjusted.

Huawei P30 Lite gets a 3D curved design, triple rear camera combining 24MP+8MP+2MP sensors, a 32MP front snapper, face unlock support and Kirin 710 chipset. There's a 6.15-inch Full HD+ LCD display, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3,340mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The features justify the price tag well and consumers finally have a suitable alternative for handsets like Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro.