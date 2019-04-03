Huawei shook the industry with the launch of its innovative flagship, Huawei P30 Pro, at an event in Paris last week. The biggest talking point about the P30 Pro was the camera, complete with its quad-lens setup, 50x zoom, incredible low-light capabilities, and the echoes were well heard across oceans in India.

Photography enthusiasts are eager to try out the Huawei P30 Pro in India and the latest information about the official launch sets their hearts pacing faster. Continuing the partnership with Amazon India, Huawei will sell its P30 Pro exclusively via the noted e-commerce giant in the country. Building the hype further, Amazon.in confirmed the launch date of Huawei P30 Pro on its promotional microsite for the phone.

According to Amazon, Huawei P30 Pro price in India will be revealed on April 9, which we are certain is also the launch date of the super camera smartphone in India. In terms of what to expect, Huawei P30 Pro is priced at €999 (approx. Rs 76,800) for 128GB model, €1,099 (roughly Rs 84,500) for 256GB variant and €1,249 (around Rs 96,000) for the high-end 512GB storage model. With this pricing, it's clear that the P30 Pro will be priced on the same lines as Samsung Galaxy S10+ and iPhone XS Max.

Huawei P30 Pro will be pitted against the popular choices in India from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and Xiaomi. While the company's Honor branding has managed to make a prominent name for itself in the country, Huawei still has some road to cover to get consumer favourite. Even so, Huawei P30 Pro is going to be a hard one to turn down.

If your priority is clear and camera tops the list, Huawei P30 Pro is a no-brainer. There's a Leica-branded quad-camera setup at the back, which combines 40MP f/1.8 wide-angle camera, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a ToF lens. On the front, there's a 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

I had the chance to test the P30 Pro camera briefly during my visit to Paris for the event, and the results were mind-blowing.

But Huawei P30 Pro is so much more than a camera phone. There's a premium 6.47-inch curved OLED display with a tiny notch, which is something I hoped was replaced by a punch-hole or a pop-out camera. On the back, a beautiful glass body with a selection of gradient and non-gradient colours add a striking visual appeal.

Under the hood, the P30 Pro packs a Kirin 980 chipset – same as the one on Mate 20 Pro – paired with 8GB RAM and a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge technology. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner, reverse wireless charging feature, EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie, dual SIM dual VoLTE support and SuperCool thermal cooling technology.

Surprisingly, the Amazon page talks just about the P30 Pro and there's no mention of the P30 variant. But the Chinese smartphone maker might just launch the P30 alongside P30 Lite at the upcoming event, rumours suggest.