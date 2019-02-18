As we wait for new flagship releases from various brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and others this new year, Huawei is still making a point with its Mate 20 Pro, which doesn't seem to be getting out of trend even in 2019. Owing to the popular demand for the flagship in India, Huawei has decided to put the Mate 20 Pro on sale once again, this time with an offer you cannot refuse.

Huawei announced that the Mate 20 Pro will be available on Amazon.in starting February 23. This time around, the flagship smartphone will come bundled with the latest Huawei 15W wireless charger worth Rs 3,999 for free. This means Huawei Mate 20 Pro with a quick wireless charger will be available at Rs 69,990.

We've reviewed both Huawei Mate 20 Pro and its new wireless charger. Buyers cannot pass this deal as it combines two great products at the price of one, even though it is not cheap. But the price-to-performance ratio on both products is quite high, which you can understand from our reviews, but here's a look at the key features anyway.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the best flagships right now and brings to users the best of everything – design, camera, performance and battery. The handset boasts a 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED display with 3D glass on both front and rear sides. The camera, which is the highlight, features Leica-branded 40MP + 20MP + 8MP sensors on the back and 24MP 3D depth sensing camera on the front for selfies and facial unlocking.

Under the hood, the Mate 20 Pro packs a Kirin 980 chipset based on 7nm architecture with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. There's a reliable 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support, which incredibly fast.

Speaking of fast charging, the free Huawei Wireless Charger with the Mate 20 Pro does a decent job. While it's unfair to compare with wired charging, it certainly reigns among the top choices in the wireless charger category. In our tests, the wireless charger can boost the Mate 20 Pro from 30 to 75 percent in about an hour. This gadget is ideal for those who hate to deal with cables, and not to mention it looks classy on your desk.