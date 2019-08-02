Huawei P30 Pro's launch put Huawei on the map for its incredible camera technology and it looks like the Chinese tech giant is out for another milestone. As per tradition, Huawei will launch another flagship in the second half of this year, a successor to the Mate 20 Pro and expected to be called the Mate 30 Pro. Huawei is going all in for this new flagship.

The official announcement about Huawei Mate 30 Pro is still not out, but the rumours have already started swirling around, building hype for the phone. The new Mate-series will include three models, Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and a 5G variant. All eyes are on the Mate 30 Pro and they should be after this new report from TME.net.

According to the report, Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup just like the Mate 20 Pro, but don't be quick to judge. The tipster has detailed information on the Mate 30 Pro camera setup, suggesting two 40MP sensors accompanied by an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support.

The primary 40MP lens has a 1/1.5" sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 aperture. Interestingly, Huawei will use the same RYYB pixel layout as seen on the P30 Pro, which delivered impressive results, to say the least. Another noteworthy addition will be the support for various Cine lens features while taking video - identical to the Xperia 1 Cinema Pro, GSMArena reported.

Now, for the secondary camera, Huawei is using a 1/1.7" sensor with 120-degree ultra-wide. Going by the ultra-wide results in the P30 Pro, this is a wise decision as the current flagship really gave a tough run for the money when it comes to capturing ultrawide shots on a camera.

Although the latest leak doesn't mention the fourth lens, there is going to be a ToF sensor on the Mate 30 Pro as previously rumoured. The Mate 30 Pro will be a worthy upgrade in almost every aspect.

If what we have gathered from the rumours is accurate, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will get a new Kirin 985 chipset with integrated 5G modem with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The front camera will likely pack a 32MP sensor and the battery capacity should be at least 4,200mAh but with faster 55W SuperCharge fast-charging support and 10W wireless fast charging support.

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 and the 5G variant sometime in October. This is a pretty busy season for flagships as Google, Apple, Samsung have all lined up their new flagship releases for around the same time. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is launching on August 8, whereas Apple's new iPhones and Google's Pixel 4-series will be launched in September and October, respectively.

Stay tuned for more action.