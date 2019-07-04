Huawei is one of the biggest smartphone players in the world and it has some of the best-looking phones. The company recently won the best smartphone award at the MWC Shanghai for its current flagship Huawei P30 Pro, and it looks like there is going to be yet another great phone in the making.

Huawei Mate 30 series has been in the rumours on and off. While the official unveiling of the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro is not due until October or November, speculations about the new flagships are starting to pick up pace. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster shared the unofficial render of the Mate 30 Pro and it looks pretty convincing.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro was a great looking phone but looking at the Mate 30 Pro's render, our loyalties are shifting. The leaked image shows an Emerald Green edition of the Mate 30 Pro with a triple camera set up inside a circular module. There are sharp lines highlighting each sensor and the LED flash, which gives it a dramatic look bound to please onlookers.

The lenses are arranged in X shape with the Leica branding on top. The visible SUMMILUX-H lens 5x optical zoom branding is clearly seen, which means users are in for a treat. There's a good reason to believe the Mate 30 Pro won't get the P30 Pro's Periscope style lens considering it was a square lens and the leaked render doesn't have one. But it's safe to assume there will be some improvements in the camera department.

Overall, the rear design of the Mate 30 Pro looks impressive. At a time when most companies are struggling with new designs to arrange triple or quad cameras, Huawei is setting the bar high. But don't just believe this leaked render blindly. The official design could be different from what we are looking at right now as this is the first time we've seen such an orientation of lenses.

As for other features, the Mate 30 Pro will be an epitome of a great phone. It will pick the latest 7nm Kirin 985 chipset with 5G support using Balong 5000 5G modem, 8GB RAM, and more. Under the hood, the Mate 30 Pro could pack a 4,200mAh battery with 55W SuperCharge fast charging support, which is seen on Mate X foldable phone. Also, expect 10W wireless reverse charging support in the Mate 30 Pro.

Of course, without an official confirmation, these rumours are baseless. We will be on the lookout for more credible sources and information backed by industry insiders, so stay tuned for updates.