Apple's latest iPhones, iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, arrived in style at its grand launch event last week and the sale for priciest models kicked off in several markets on September 21. As tradition has followed, Apple fans in Singapore queued up outside Apple stores overnight in sheer anticipation of buying the new iPhone XS or XS Max. But something unexpected took place.

Huawei – Apple's biggest competitor besides Samsung – which took over the iPhone-maker to become the world's second-largest phone seller in July, could resist trolling the Apple fans. Huawei took its marketing strategy to a whole new level by trolling its rival in the most unexpected way. The Chinese smartphone maker started handing out power banks to potential iPhone buyers.

Sounds like a selfless act of generosity? Hold up. On the power bank package was a tagline that read, "Here's a power bank. You'll need it. Courtesy of Huawei." Smart, witty and unpredicted.

The jovial act took place at around 11 p.m. Singapore time and a company spokesperson confirmed to CNET saying the reason behind the hand-out was to "offer respite from the weather and gruelling wait." According to the spokesperson, more than 200 units of Huawei's 10,000mAh SuperCharge power banks were distributed to the Apple fans in the queue.

And those of you who are wondering, Huawei's SuperCharge power banks don't come cheap. Each unit comes with a price tag of around $72. We bet Apple fans didn't see that coming.

Before you cheer kudos to the Huawei marketing team, take note that this isn't the first time Huawei has bluntly mocked Apple. Shortly after Apple concluded its iPhone launch event, Huawei CEO Richard Yu wrote on Weibo" "No problem now, see you in London on Oct. 16!" hinting at the launch of its flagship Mate 20.

Similarly, Huawei Mobile's official Twitter handle posted a cryptic tweet taking a jab at Apple by saying "Thank you for keeping things the same. See you in London. 16.10.18." Other tweets also revealed Huawei's wit.

Thank you for supporting us as innovators. See you in London. 16.10.18 #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/pvQr7mlzd1 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Thank you for keeping things the same. See you in London. 16.10.18 #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/ZhZHj9Xg3s — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Thank you for letting us be the real hero of the year. See you in London.16.10.18. #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/blwOcweRj1 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Not sure how well its marketing stunts have worked out, but Huawei has certainly set the bar too high for its Mate 20 launch. Will it deliver is the biggest question for now. Stay tuned for updates.