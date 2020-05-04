Huawei isn't backing down an inch even after the loss of Google apps and services on its phones. After the launch of the P40 series, Huawei is treating its fans in India with another smartphone - but this time trying to appeal to the masses. The Chinese tech giant has silently listed its premium mid-range smartphone, the Y9s, on its India's website as well as on Amazon India.

Even though there hasn't been an official confirmation on this, all this points to one thing - Huawei Y9s is launching in India sooner than later. Since the pricing and availability is still unknown, we are making educated guesswork on what Indian consumers can expect.

Huawei Y9s price in India

Huawei Y9s was launched in November last year and it is available in several countries. The phone's international pricing might not suggest the exact pricing of in India, but it is certainly an indication of the price range.

For instance, Huawei Y9s is listed on Singapore's Shopee Mall for S$348, which translates to Rs 18,590. If this is any indication, coupled with the competition in the Indian smartphone market and the lockdown woes, Huawei might position the Y9s in India under Rs 20,000.

Huawei Y9s: Specs and features

At that price point, Huawei Y9s packs a decent amount of specs. It comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ resolution TFT LCD full-screen display, a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Huawei Y9s is powered by a Kirin 710F mid-range chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery, EMUI 9.1 and features a USB Type-C port. There's no fast-charging support in the phone.

Huawei Y9s comes in multiple colors, but the Indian listing shows a new Phantom Purple alongside the existing Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.