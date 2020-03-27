While the world is coping with coronavirus, which continues to pose a serious health concern for humans, fans of the tech community were treated with some diverting news. For those who were still hoping to witness the launch of the P40 series amid the crisis, the latest flagship smartphones by Huawei have finally broke the cover.

Huawei live-streamed the entire event showcasing the P40 lineup, consisting of P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+, on Thursday, setting a new benchmark for 2020 flagships. As expected, the photography and videography element was under the spotlight, but that's not all worth drooling in the P40 series. But if we have to pick, the P40 Pro+ got our full attention and it should get yours too.

Huawei P40 series pricing

Before we get to the specs, here's how the new phones are priced internationally.

Huawei P40: 799 Euros (Rs 67,000 approx.) Huawei P40 Pro - 999 Euros (Rs 84,000 approx.) Huawei P40 Pro - 1399 Euros - (Rs 1,18,000 approx.)

You are right to notice the exorbitant price tag attached to the high-end P40 Pro+. But there's got to be a good explanation to it, right? Well, there is. If you are drawn towards no-compromise specs and wish to see what an actual flagship that's true to its title looks like, you will look no further than the P40 Pro+. Let us explain.

Huawei P40 Pro+

There are several elements in the new P40 Pro+ that truly stand out, but the cameras are incredibly solid. The handset features an advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system, combining five lenses. The setup consists:

40MP (18mm) f/1.8 aperture ultra-wide cine lens 50MP RYYB 23mm f/1.9 OIS UltraVision wide lens 8MP 240mm f/4.4 10x optical telephoto with OIS lens 8MP 80mm f/2.4 3x optical telephoto with OIS lens ToF camera with depth-sensing

Huawei P40 Pro+ supports 100x digital zoom, faster autofocusing with octa-PDAF, XD Fusion Image Engine for advanced computational photography, ultra low-light video, ultra slow-mo video, telephoto video, 4K time-lapse, offers better colour precision, bokeh effect, sharp details and many more features. Videography gets a major boost as well, with features like zoom audio, ultra-wide-angle recording, dual view and more. Some of these features are already seen in Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, so it remains to be seen how the P40 Pro+ does it better in a real-world case.

The P40 Pro+ supports 16-in-1 pixel binning using SedecimPixel Fusion Technology for improved low-light photography.

On the front, the handset sports a 32MP selfie snapper with autofocus. There's a new Golden Snap feature that chooses the best picture from a series of burst shots. The front camera also supports 4K for clearer shots and ultra slow-mo.

Beyond cameras

The cameras in the P40 Pro+ might be the highlight, but there are other features worth noting in the handset. For instance, the P40 Pro+ supports 40W wireless charging - first to do so. The 4,200mAh battery supports 40W with wired charging and the handset can also be used for reverse charging.

The design is also appealing, complete with a 6.58" OLED display and durable ceramic. According to the company, it is as tough as sapphire. The handset is certified for IP68 water and dust resistance and comes in black and white colours.

Under the hood, the P40 Pro+ is powered by a Kirin 990 5G chipset with 8GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. And in case you are wondering, the handset runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 still without GApps. The handset has an in-display fingerprint scanner and IR face scanner for security.

Are these features compelling enough for you to consider this smartphone for your next buy? Let us know.