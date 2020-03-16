Huawei has already confirmed that its 2020 flagship P40 series will be officially unveiled at an online-only event in Paris on March 26 and to build hype for the launch, it has been teasing the upcoming phones. The official teasers have been stingy in revealing the details about the P40 and P40 Pro, which is natural. But the same rule doesn't apply to tipsters, who have been generous with their leaks.

Huawei P40 series is an important launch for the flagship smartphone industry and fans around the world are eager to see what new benchmark will be set by the Chinese multinational corporation. Last year's P30 series was an epitome of greatness in terms of mobile photography, which is bound to get elevated with this year's P40 series. But the focus will be beyond cameras to say the least.

Huawei's cryptic teasers

Huawei P40 series, likely consisting of P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Premium Edition, is closely watched by smartphone enthusiasts. The company is only offering a peek into its phone's design, reserving the full details for the big event next week.

Huawei confirmed the launch date of the P40 series with a photo of the P40's silhouette in the backdrop. The teaser only showed a large and protruding camera module with a hashtag #VisionaryPhotography. This shows the company is yet again focusing on the mobile photography aspect.

With little over a week left for the official reveal, Huawei released a 15-second video teaser to show glimpses of the P40 smartphone. Guess what? No real details were shown except a few things that are naturally expected.

The official video teaser showed the rear camera bump, side power button, a curved display and rounded edges. That's about it. But there's no reason to be disappointed as your masked tipsters have more to offer than Huawei itself.

Tipsters steal spotlight

Using the official teaser as a base, the leaked images by tipsters can be assured for the real deal. Noted mobile tipster, Evan Blass shared a photo of the entire Huawei P40 series and its different colours. The leaked photograph only shows the rear side of the P40 series, which is sufficient to confirm that there will be three models and seven colour options (depending on the model).

The leaked photo of the Huawei P40 series shows the P40 with triple camera setup on the back, the P40 Pro with four cameras and the P40 Pro Premium with a Penta camera setup. The P40 and P40 Pro will come in Silver, Grey, Orange (or Gold), Black, Blue and Aurora while the Premium edition will get Breathing Crystal and Black, keeping it classy.

The leaked photo gives away far too much than the 15-second video teaser shared by Huawei.

What to expect?

Based on rumours and leaks in the past, Huawei P40 series is expected to run Exynos 990 5G chip, Android 10 OS without Google apps, 8GB or more RAM, dual-selfie punch-hole cameras and 120Hz OLED displays.

Things get interesting in the camera part. A new 50MP RYYB sensor with better zoom and larger sensors is to be offered in the P40 series. We can expect a wide-angle, normal, telephoto and periscope camera in the Pro and Premium variants.