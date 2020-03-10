It's been a year since Huawei launched the P30 series in its full glory and those were the days when it still had Google on its side. A lot has changed since, but the Chinese tech giant's enthusiasm hasn't faded a bit. Huawei is back with another flagship launch and it's ready to showcase the Huawei P40 series, consisting of P40, P40 Pro and P40 Premium Edition.

While there have been a lot of leaks and rumours about the 2020 Huawei flagships, the company has now confirmed that all mysteries will be put to rest on March 26, when the P40 and P40 Pro break covers. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Huawei, like many other companies, will host an online-only event in Paris this month. What's interesting is the teaser that comes with the confirmation of Huawei P40 Pro launch date.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Premium Edition

Huawei's official website gives a sneak peek at the phone's camera setup. Although it is only a silhouette of the phone, it shows a large protruding camera module. Based on rumours about the phone, the P40's camera could get as many as five sensors, but that could be exclusive to the Premium Edition of the P40 smartphone.

Huawei P40 Pro will likely boast a 52MP primary sensor paired with a 40MP cine lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor. As for the P40 Premium Edition, there could be an ultra-wide sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, a primary shooter, a ToF sensor and a macro lens. The exact details of the camera arrangement on the P40 series is still unconfirmed, but we can expect something to challenge the Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra with its 100x Space Zoom.

By the looks of the teaser, the P40 series would get the usual glass treatment, but a report from TechRadar suggests it could be ceramic too. TechRadar had the chance to get their hands on the P40 Pro, but couldn't take a peek. Based on their hands-on experience, the smartphone feels curvy like a pebble, has rounded sides, a curved display and the top and bottom of the phone curved as well. The 3.5mm headphone jack couldn't be felt, neither a speaker grille, but a rectangular camera module on the back much like the Galaxy S20 was confirmed.

Huawei executive told the paper that P40 will have a "never seen" design. Previous rumours have suggested that the P40 could get dual selfie cameras punched into the display, eliminating the need for a notch and bezels from the top.

Other natural upgrades include Kirin 990 chipset with 5G support. The new smartphones won't get any Google apps as the Huawei ban continues. Despite the lack of Google apps in the phones, the P40 series promise to be one of the most sought-after devices, especially for their hardware and cameras.

With only a few more days to go, we won't have to keep guessing. Stay tuned for updates.