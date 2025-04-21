Hrithik Roshan has always had a major fan following, which is not just limited to India but actually stretches across the globe. The actor has always received tons of love from his admirers, even at an international level. Perhaps this was the reason that prompted him to go ahead and do an entire USA tour to meet and greet with his fans. However, as it turns out, the tour has not been a successful one, and his US-based fans are now taking to social media to talk about how disappointing it has been, many a time referring to it as a 'mess' and even a 'scam.'

A while back, Hrithik had taken to his social media to share that he was coming to the United States of America and would be visiting several parts of it as part of a tour. This tour, which was in collaboration with Rangotsav, is 'America's biggest Holi bash and would take the actor to six places, namely, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, Chicago and the Bay Area between April 4th and 13th. This tour was supposed to be a meet-and-greet, but his fans have faced major disappointment.

Hrithik's Instagram post had comments such as "The entire meet and greet was a total scam! Do not pay for those tickets. You will not get to meet him or take a picture" and "We are part of the SIDS DANCE ACADEMY in Cumming, Ga!! My daughter and a whole bunch of kids paid a lot of money so you would dance with them on stage. They practiced hard for days and never got to dance on stage and were treated terribly by the organizers. I felt you should be aware of the disastrous planning. The kids, teachers and parents were disappointed to say the least and the organizers wouldn't refund us. Would love for you to get involved and at least call SIDS DANCE ACADEMY in Cumming, Ga and speak to the kids. Thanks!!"

There was also a comment that said, "Deeply disappointed by the shocking mismanagement at the event. Our kids prepared for over 2 months, only to be made to wait over 8 hours in unsafe, overcrowded conditions — without even basic offering of water. The organizers cheated them of their moment and played with their emotions. This experience has left a scar that these children will carry for a long time. Totally unacceptable and we parents will be considering to sue the organizers who cared only about their own promotion without any regard of kids and parents feelings, time, and money spent."

Talking about the mismanagement, an Instagram user wrote, "Don't go for Hritik Show in US. Totally mismanaged, people were standing in cold weather and did not get a chance to interact with him inspite of paying 1000$"

Reddit has been flooded with information about how his tour has been a major failure, and many users have shared updates on all that has been going on with it. Many have even claimed that after they posted updates on how Hrithik was not performing well during these appearances and how the tour was not organized well, Hrithik's PR team got in touch with them, asking them to take down their videos for a refund.

A Reddit user mentioned, "Hrithiks tour has been a complete MESS. Idk why he even did it and he should cancel his dates and refund his tickets because this is getting ridiculous and desperate. It's a terribly BAD look. Edit: there's also supposed to be a meet and greet aspect to this so people are paying not just to watch him on stage but to actually meet him, chat and take pics together. Issue is is that Hrithik simply comes late and has refused to attend any of the meet and greets. He dances for a bit and leaves."

Another Reddit user mentioned that this was not the first time something like this had happened on Hrithik's International tours. The comment read, "Same thing happened in Amsterdam few years ago, i know it as my friends were there and they were live streaming. Dance crew danced for an hour and kept hyping HR and that he is coming soon to perform, in the end he came, waved at everyone and did few steps from KNPH, then left, was on stage for 5-8 mins. It was discussed here as well. It was not a concert as in a giant stadium but in an auditorium, tickets were quite expensive and it was sold as a HR concert, instead it was a meet and say hello concert."

Another Reddit post has been increasingly gaining traction, which has been captioned as, "Hrithik Roshan's PR team is sending notice to attendees who complained about his scam tour & rude behavior to take down their posts from social media" it was also mentioned in the sub-caption that "Even people who have shared tea on him on Reddit are getting threats. A new low for Hrithik. All the fellow US brown people who attended the messy meet & greets should raise their voice. You all deserve a refund from Hrithik's team & the organizers."

Many social media users are simply upset about how Hrithik's US tour has panned out and are also claiming that this was a "fundraising" project for the next instalment of Krrish.

Hrithik's team has not come out with a public statement about all that has been going on with the US tour. Even the actor has not spoken about it, but during the US visit, he and his girlfriend Saba Azad met up with Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas.