Pooja Hegde didn't hesitate to play Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend in her debut Bollywood movie Mohenjo Daro while she is nervous about romancing Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (KEKD).

Pooja Hegde hoped to make it big in Bollywood with Mohenjo Daro in 2016, but she could not succeed as the film bombed at the box office. She scored a hit with Housefull 4. However, she did not get much-needed as it was a multi starer movie. The actress has finally got a plum role. She will be playing the female lead opposite B-Town superstar Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

In a statement to Mid-Day, Pooja Hegde opened up on the reason for her nervousness on working with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She said, "One has to up their game when working with Salman. He has been working for years, so I am nervous. Working with stars may be intimidating, but it is a learning experience for an actor [like myself]. The script is cool and funny."

Pooja Hegde, who is basking in on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, currently has two big-ticket Telugu films like O Dear starring Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor starring AKhil Akkineni. She was to start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in August. But the ongoing lockdown situation has played the mischief with her schedule. She will now have to juggling with projects from the South.

Talking about this juggle, Pooja Hegde told Mid-Day, "Balancing films from two industries is not easy. You have to juggle schedules in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and overseas. At one time, I had to hire a private jet to meet deadlines. I believe doing one film is easy because you get to sink your teeth into a character. Taking to different characters every 10 days, like I do, is also a challenge."