Hrithik Roshan has warned all his Twitter followers not to assume that the 22nd day after lockdown will be a reason to rejoice. He asked them to continue social distancing until the complete eradication of coronavirus.

Hrithik Roshan, who is basking in on the success of Super 30 and War, is now self-quarantined at his house. He has stopped talking about his films and personal life on his social media pages, which has dedicated to spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic for the last few days. He has been busy carrying the messages of the Maharashtra government to the citizens of the state, by reposting them on his pages.

Aaditya Thackeray requested the people of Maharashtra not become fools by stepping out on April 1. The son of CM Udhava Thackeray tweeted, "New month, more resolve and more strength to defeat corona, globally. 1st April is April Fools Day. Let's not be fooled that we can step out. Stay Home to Stay Safe! #WarAgainstVirus."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown on March 25 and this lockdown will end on April 14. It was rumoured that it will continue for another three months, but the government has denied the reports. The current situation shows that the coronavirus pandemic can not be completely eradicated by this deadline.

Hence, Hrithik Roshan retweeted Aaditya Thackeray's post and warned his followers, "Adding to this, let's not assume that the 22nd day after lockdown is going to be a reason to rejoice. The end of the lockdown doesn't mean victory. We must continue social distancing ourselves until there is complete eradication. Which could be months. Please let's understand this!"

Mumbai Police tweeted a photo and captioned it with, "Zoom In! We've got a secret message for you." The picture was a part of the prank act on April Fool's day, as it did not have anything surprising except a message on Social Distancing. Hrithik Roshan retweeted their post and lauded them, "Very innovative @MumbaiPolice. Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humor."