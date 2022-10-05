Despite a good word-of-mouth and favourable reviews, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha has not managed to do well at the box office. The film has Saif playing the role of a police officer and Hrithik plays the antagonist.

While the film has received positive reviews, the same couldn't be translated into a great footfall. And now, Roshan seems to have reacted to the film's commercial failure.

Hrithik's lengthy tweet

"Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers @PushkarGayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go With love and gratitude," the War actor tweeted.

He went on to explain, "I don't know exactly when I started doing this (tying the thread). Or even why. I realised I've done this for every character that secretly terrified me. Mostly it's a red mauli (Kabir wore that), or a black thread. Can't even remember when I started doing this. Was it Kaho Na Pyaar Hai? Or Koi Mil Gaya, much later? Will have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films."

Vikram Vedha BO

Vikram Vedha opened to a tough competition with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1, featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala among others. The film has reportedly managed to make just Rs 42 crore so far.

Even the holiday and the festive season has not managed to do any wonders for the film vikram Vedha.