Vikram Vedha has finally released after a long wait. Ever since the trailer and teaser of the remake were shared online, the palpable buzz among the audience to watch the Hrithik Roshan – Saif Ali Khan film was at an all time high. With the film hitting theatres today, let's take a look at what the critics and the audience have said about the film so far.

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster film of the same name. The Tamil version featured Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in lead roles.

What critics said

Taran Adarsh gave the film FOUR stars. He called it, "Engaging. Engrossing. Entertaining... Smartly-written, brilliantly executed... #VV has it all: style, substance, suspense... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan are... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #VikramVedhaReview."

Amul V Mohan wrote, "#VikramVedha What a bloody good film!!!! @iHrithik is on fire and doesn't put a foot wrong.#SaifAliKhan is excellent! #Gayatri and #Pushkar are in top form once again. They execute the film brilliantly! Don't miss it! And did I say @iHrithik is freaking awesome on this one!"

Director Sanjay Gupta wrote, "Watched #VikramVedha and really enjoyed it. @iHrithikredefines commercial superstar in these times.#Saif stands his ground in front of a gigantic Hrithik. Solid performances & solid storytelling. Smiling box office from tomorrow."

Prior to this, Kareena Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan had also heaped praise on the film. Kareena had said, "Best film best actors best story best directors...what a film...blockbuster."

Rakesh Roshan was "mind blown" by the film. He wrote, "Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW!."

Film producer Anu Ranjan also called it "mind blowing" and wrote, "So true ...Was Mind blowing ."