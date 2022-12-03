Bollywood's latest couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for almost a year now. They often share candid pictures from their getaways and are spotted holding each other's hands lovingly in around the city be it at the airports, film screenings and other places.

Last month, reports were rife that Hrithik and Saba have purchased a plus apartment and will move in together. However, the actor took to Twitter and shared the news article that reported the news and denied the false reports in circulation.

Not many are aware that, before dating Hrithik Roshan, actress Saba Azad was in a relationship with Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad. While Imad and Saba have the duo are good friends and usually exchange warm and cordial relationships whenever they bump into each other. In fact, Saba's current boyfriend Hrithik also shares a cordial relationship with Imad.

Hrithik Roshan makes way for ladylove Saba Azad as they step out for a dinner date

Recently Saba and Hrithik were spotted having a cosy dinner with Saba Azad's ex Imad. In the pictures that have gone viral, we can see Hrithik and Saba twinned in olive-green outfits and looking truly, madly, deeply in love.

In a video shared on a paparazzo account, Hrithik and Saba Azad came out of a venue with Imaad. Hrithik and Saba hugged Imad before leaving the venue.

How are Saba and Imad connected?

Saba and Imaad have an electro-funk band called Madboy/Mink. Saba's current boyfriend Hrithik also happens to share a great bond with her ex. While the two mutually parted ways as a couple, they are good friends and perform together.

Saba and Imaad dated for seven years before they broke up in 2020. The two are often seen performing gigs.

This year on Imaad's birthday in September, Saba took to social media and wished him, "Happy birthday to the maddest boi – my best friend, partner in band and plan, cat co-parent and all round toppest human I know – thank godge you were borned immo!! Thank godge!! Pls live forever @imaadshahmadboy."

Professional front

Hrithik Roshan is now shooting for Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Saba is also busy with work as she is gearing up for the release of the second season of her web series, Rocket Boys. She has also been performing at various gigs with Imaad.