Remember superstar Karthi in the 2019 action thriller 'Kaithi'? Well, now all movie buffs have a great reason to cheer as the film is set to be remade in Hindi and how! While the story of a convict who sets out to meet his daughter after his prison term is sure to reach the heart of cine-goers, it is to be seen who amongst the two will match up Karthi's prowess depicted in the film – Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan?

Yes, these two stunning leading men of the industry are being eyed for Karthi's role and there are no apprehensions about the fact that be it anyone between the two, they will shine bright like a diamond. "It would depend on the availability of dates, the price, etc. But yes, these two are the natural choices," shared a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Well, the wait will be worth to see who gets cast in the film, another good news is that the film will be helmed by the feature's original director Lokesh Kanagaraj. For the Tamil lead Karthi, the film was something he was proud of, he had told the media earlier.

Karthi on being a part of the compelling story

He spoke about the sleepless nights, how much he missed his daughter and the reason why he relates to the story. "The film is all about an incident that occurred overnight, and too just in four hours. We shot for sixty nights to complete the film and all that we would be doing in the day time is just sleep. The whole team has put in a lot of effort to make this happen. The credit goes to the whole team and not just the actor or the director," said the actor.

What brought the best in him was that he could relate to the story. "I could very much relate to the father and daughter bonding in the story. I can't imagine not seeing my daughter for more than a week. But there was a situation where I did not see her forty days as I was busy shooting. While shooting, I was so eager to know whether the father in this film will meet his daughter or not."

Ranveer-Hrithik on their work front

Both these stars have ruled the box office with their blockbusters. While Ranveer kept the cash registers ringing a year earlier with his ode to the rappers, 'Gully Boy'; Hrithik shook the box office with the massive action thriller 'War', wherein he was paired opposite Tiger Shroff. Not only did the film turned out to be a great visual experience in terms of action scenes, but they brought together two amazing dancers together.

Other remakes in Bollywood

Seems like Bollywood has been quite impressed with the South Indian film industry as their films have been quite frequently remade in the tinsel town including the last year's release 'Kabir Singh'. Other examples include 'Ghajini', 'Simmba', 'Baaghi 2' among others.