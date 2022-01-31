Hrithik Roshan's pictures with Saba Azad exiting a restaurant have taken over the internet. The fact that the two looked comfortable with each other and even held hands throughout has made netizens feel that they are a couple. Rumour mills are also working overtime to decode their relationship status. Amid all this, Saba Azad was quizzed about her dinner outing with Hrithik Roshan.

ETimes called Saba Azad and asked about the pictures with Hrithik Roshan. Even though Saba didn't deny that she indeed had gone for dinner with him, she refused to answer her relationship status."Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I'll call you back," she reportedly said. On being further prodded, she again said, that she would call them back.

Who is Saba Azad?

Saba is part of the musical band Madboy Mink. Saba's co-band member is Imaad Shah, son of Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah. Saba has worked in films like - Mujhse Fraandship Karoge, Dil Kabbadi, Karwaan and Shandaar. Apart from this, Saba has also been seen in several OTT shows. The recent one being - Feels Like Ishq. She would also be seen in the upcoming web series Rocket Boys.

Ready to make it official?

Reports have stated that Hrithik Roshan and Saba have been seeing each other for a while now. It further states that the two are ready to make it public and official now. "Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment," a Bollywood Hungama report has said.