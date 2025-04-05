Hrithik Roshan, over time and again, has proved himself as an actor par excellence. While he has been celebrated and appreciated for a plethora of roles, fans always loved him in the avatar of Krrish. A piece of news circulated towards the end of March that the impeccable actor is all set to make his directorial debut with the much anticipated 'Krrish 4'. At a recent event, the actor confirmed that he is soon going to be making his directorial debut and spoke about how he is feeling about the same.

Hrithik as a superhero was nothing less than a match made in heaven and when the audience saw him play the part, it was almost love at first sight. Directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik went on to play the part of the superhero with the utmost finesse over three parts. However, Rakesh Roshan has passed on the baton to Hrithik now, who will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Hrithik was present at an event which was being hosted by actress Sophie Choudry in Atlanta, USA- where he spoke about how he felt about being behind the camera.

Hrithik was shown an old photograph of himself, where he was seen standing behind the camera. Talking about the picture, Hrithik said, "This was during a film called Koyla. That was the first time I did something behind the camera. I directed the making of Koyla. And now I am going behind the camera again. Good luck to me."

The actor was then asked to confirm his directorial debut to which he answered that the audience is already aware that it is happening.

He mentioned, "They already know it," he said, as the crowd cheered for him. He further added, "I can't tell you all how nervous I am, I'll need all the encouragement I possibly can get."

Rapid fire and the man himself confirms directing Krish-4 & War-2 release date officially … can’t wait… ???@iHrithik https://t.co/A6UZKTtBWI pic.twitter.com/RhaGwZuRjS — SRKian13 (@SRKian_13) April 5, 2025

At the same event, when asked about who his favourite co-star is, he said it was Jr NTR. Hrithik mentioned, "My favourite co-star is actually Jr NTR. I just did 'War 2' with him and he is amazing, brilliant. He is such a fine teammate, man. I think we have done something good. I can't wait for you guys to watch it War 2, 14th August."

Hrithik and Jr NTR will be seen sharing the screen space together for the very first time in Ayan Mukerji's War 2. The first instalment of the film featured Hrithik and Tiger Shroff and was directed by Siddharth Anand.