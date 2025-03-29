Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son, Hrehaan Roshan, celebrated his 19th birthday on March 28, 2025. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and Hrehaan's mother, Sussanne Khan, shared a heartfelt post on social media to wish her son.

Meet Hrithik Roshan's younger son Hrehaan Roshan: The Internet can't get over his cuteness

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne Khan shared unseen photos with her son, along with a few candid mug shots of Hrehaan. She also penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar... the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self.. you are my WORLD... your soul, your heart, your mind... is the most resilient, strong soul, and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you. That is your superpower. I love you my SonShine... you are the best friend that I have, my truth mirror, and I am so so proud to be your mama... love you beyond words and expression."

Apart from interior designer Sussanne's heartfelt post for her son, netizens are gushing over Hrehaan's looks. The internet is smitten by his persona, with many believing that Hrithik's son, Hrehaan, is the spitting image of his father.

Most fans feel that Hrehaan reminds them of Hrithik's early days of stardom.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say

One user said, "What handsome kids! Looks just like their beautiful parents."

The next one averred, "When the BRAND is in your blood... next HR in building."

Another user mentioned, "Isko Hollywood mein try karna chahiye. (He should try Hollywood)."

The resemblance is uncanny, and fans believe that Hrehaan could make his Bollywood debut soon.

On March 28, 2025, veteran filmmaker and producer Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram and shared an old picture with Hrithik Roshan and his grandson, Hrehaan Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan also penned a heartfelt note for Hrehaan on his 19th birthday. In the caption, he wrote, "Ray, you're growing taller year by year, just like your father. Proud of you both! Birthday greetings wishing you good health and happiness always. Lots of love!"

Krrish 4 will be directed by Hrithik Roshan and produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra.

On Hrehaan's birthday, his grandfather, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, announced Krrish 4, the fourth installment of the famous Krrish franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Rakesh Roshan revealed that Krrish 4 is in the works and Hrithik Roshan will be making his directorial debut with the film.

Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!"

As soon as the news went viral, coinciding with Hrithik's son's birthday, fans began wishing that Hrehaan would make his Bollywood debut in his father's directorial debut, Krrish 4.

However, nothing has been confirmed by the Roshans yet.