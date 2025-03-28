Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha walked the ramp on Day 2 of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week. The actor looked stunning in a gorgeous outfit designed by Kritika Kachhara and Shruti Kotecha.

Several videos of her runway appearance went viral. However, one particular clip sparked severe backlash, with the actor facing criticism for gripping a model's arms and pushing her aside.

Why did Nushrratt Bharuccha push the model behind during the ramp walk?

It so happened that Nushrratt, the showstopper for the event, was supposed to pose with the designers at the end of her walk. A model in a brown outfit was seen standing in front, and Nushrratt pulled her back and called designers Kritika Kachhara and Shruti Kotecha to the front for her final act.

Netizens lauded the model in the brown outfit for maintaining her composure, continuing to walk alongside Nushrratt and the other models without reacting.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt faced brutal trolling on social media, with many calling out her alleged arrogance.

A user wrote, 'This attitude is not right..she needs to be taught a lesson of respect."

Another user wrote, "She is mannerless."

"Women should stand with other women... not push them back," wrote another.

A section of netizens came out in support of Nushrratt Bharuccha.

A user mentioned, "Everyone is giving lectures; she is the showstopper. The designer and organizer of the show called her. If she is the show stopper, then why should she stand on the side. Everyone knows this much about standing there. It is told that the name of the show stopper will be given on the stage and then she has to come on stage."



Work front

Nushrratt Bharuccha gained recognition with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan. She achieved massive success with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, playing a manipulative fiancée. She later starred in Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana and portrayed a schoolteacher in Chhalaang. She was also part of Ajeeb Daastaans and proved her mettle opposite Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu.