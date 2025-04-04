Ever since Krrish 4 announcement, the fans of Hrithik Roshan have been over the moon. What makes the return of the sci-fi genre film even more special is Hrithik Roshan donning the hat of a director for the first time. It has been a few days since Rakesh Roshan announced handing over the Krrish franchise to Hrithik Roshan. Aditya Chopra and Papa Roshan would be overseeing Hrithik's directorial debut.

Amid the news, social media has been buzzing with various speculations. Some wonder whether Priyanka Chopra would make a comeback and some are trying hard to reveal where could the plot go next. Amid all the buzz and speculations, we have heard that Krrish 4 plot would revolve around the concept of 'time travel'.

IMDB spills the beans

IMDB's website has added more to the frenzy by stating that Nora Fatehi and the OG Preity Zinta would be joining the cast. "Years after defeating Kaal, When an ancient artifact grants Krrish the power of time travel, he must navigate through different eras to save humanity from a malevolent force that threatens to rewrite history and reshape the future," it read.

Apart from these two, IMDB's website has also mentioned Vivek Oberoi, Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha as the cast of the film. This revelation has made Hrithik Roshan fans go gaga.

Hrithik takes over the reign

It was in March that Rakesh Roshan made the announcement of handing over the coveted franchise to his son. "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4," he wrote.

Krrish part 1 was made in 2006 and starred Hrithik Roshan with Priyanka Chopra. Koi Mil Gaya.. starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta became the second part of the film. Krrish 3 was made in 2013 and starred Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi along with Priyanka and Hrithik.