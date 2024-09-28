Aditya Roy Kapur has been one of the most eligible bachelors of the industry. The recent rumours of Hrithik Roshan going back to being single again has also added him to the eligible bachelors of Bollywood list. Now, Urvashi Rautela has said that she has seen the profiles of Aditya and Hrithik on dating apps.

Hrithik, Aditya on dating app

Urvashi revealed that she is also there on the dating app but not for dating. She added that she is there just for friendship. "I am on Raya, but that's only for friends and not with another kind of perspective. Hrithik is there on Raya; I saw Aditya Roy Kapur, and there are so many other celebrities on the app," she said in an interview with Hautterfly.

On being asked if she has ever swiped right on the dating profiles of celebs, Rautela said that she doesn't need to do that on the app as she already has their phone number. The beauty queen also added that one needs to pay a fee to send a direct message to a prospective match or interest. She added that she doesn't do that as she has their numbers and they can all call and chat when they are free.

Urvashi on not swiping right

"I already have their numbers. Why would I need to swipe right? Also with the schedule, if I have free time and they have free time, we can talk. Then a lot of people have to pay to send you a direct request," she mentioned. While Aditya Roy Kapur has recently broken up with Ananya Panday, Hrithik is again making news for his alleged split from Saba Azad.

Urvashi's revelations have put the two names under the limelight on whether or not they are up for dating once again.