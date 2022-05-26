Hrithik introduced Saba as "girlfriend", didn't leave her for a second at Karan Johar's party

Hrithik Roshan made his relationship with Saba Azad official by attending their first Bollywood party together. Hrithik and Saba walked hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The two were sported in color-coordinated outfits. Though the duo has been spotted together and family lunches and out and about in the city; but this was their first entry as a couple to any party.

Hrithik introduces Saba as "girlfriend"

The two made heads turn. And there have been reports that Roshan introduced her to the attendees of the event as his "girlfriend". The report further stated that Hrithik didn't leave Saba's side for a moment. "Hrithik introduced Saba Azad as his girlfriend at Karan's birthday bash. The couple didn't leave each other's side and were holding hands throughout the party," said an India Today report.

It also stated that Sussanne and Hrithik exchanged pleasantries at the bash and there was no negative vibe between the two. Sussanne was accompanied by Arslan Goni. "Saba and Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne exchanged pleasantries at the party. All is well between Hrithik and Sussanne," the source said.

"Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment," a report in a leading website had said.