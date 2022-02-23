Hrithik Roshan and rumored girlfriend, Saba Azad have been grabbing headlines for a while now. The two started trending after they were spotted exiting a restaurant together. The two walked out hand-in-hand which further fuelled dating rumors. And while this could have been passed off as a one-off case, the story just began from there.

How the love story began?

Hrithik and Saba were spotted together once again, within a week time, enjoying date night at a restaurant again. What was interesting was the two seemed to get along like a house on fire. And, Sussanne Khan's shoutout to Saba on social media proved that there was no bad blood between the two. What's interesting is that soon after this, Saba was also seen bonding with Hrithik's sons and family.

Twitter played Cupid

While people were curious to know how their love story started, it seems cupid struck on Twitter. "They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn't true. The two met on Twitter," a TOI report said. It further states that Hrithik reacted to a video featuring Sara and she got back in touch with him to thank him for the compliment.

And as they say, the rest is history. The duo hit it off and has been going strong for the last few months. The two reportedly even took a secret and quick vacation in Goa and decided to be seen in public only after being together for a considerable amount of time.