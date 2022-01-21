After months of anxious wait, Pranav Mohanlal's most-anticipated movie 'Hridayam' has been released in theaters on January 21, 2022. Amid the pandemic scare, the makers released the movie on time, and it clearly showed their confidence in the film's content. Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vijayaraghavan, and Darshana Rajendran in other prominent roles. The songs and the trailer of the film had already gone viral on online spaces, and when the movie has hit the screen, it is clearly evident that the makers have lived up to the hype and expectations.

Vineeth Sreenivasan offers a breezy journey

Hridayam is very relatable to people who have enjoyed their college life to the fullest. From the very first scene, Vineeth Sreenivasan ensured that audiences will travel through the heart, which is the ultimate emotional rider for every human being.

In Hridayam, the major highlight is its musical department. With a beautiful musical journey, the director successfully touched the emotional chord of the viewers, and he deserves special applause for this effort. Even though there are many songs in this movie, none of them is misplaced, and it literally felt like a journey through a river that produces melodious music.

Pranav Mohanlal is now just Pranav

Until now, Pranav Mohanlal was widely considered a nepotism product, and several people have criticized the actor for his acting skills. Audiences even alleged that Pranav got his space in Mollywood just because he is the son of Mohanlal, the biggest superstar in the industry.

However, when we watch Pranav's performance in Hridayam, it seems like the actor has reinvented himself. Vineeth Sreenivasan has given such a role to Pranav, that could surely become a gamechanger in his career. With his looks and charisma, Pranav literally excelled in his role, and his on-screen chemistry with the lead female stars was undoubtedly spectacular.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran made good pairs with Pranav, and both of them will surely remind the audiences about their yesteryear college romance.

Final Verdict

For every human being, there will be a gamechanger in their lives, and for Pranav Mohanlal, it is Hridayam. This film will make us cry, will make us loved, and will surely touch the inner part of our hearts.