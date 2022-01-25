Pranav Mohanlal, while making his debut in Aadhi received negative criticisms from several corners, as many people considered him a nepotism product. The actor's second movie Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu became a disaster, and industry experts claimed that it could be the end of Pranav's acting career. However, the young man is now back in action with his new film Hridayam, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film which was released on January 21 received positive responses from all corners, and critics are now lauding Pranav Mohanlal for reinventing himself.

Hridayam sets box-office on fire

On the first day, Hridayam collected more than Rs 2 crores at the box office, followed by nearly Rs 2.5 crores on the second day.

Even on Monday, most of the theaters were flooded with audiences. Amid 50 percent occupancy in Kerala theaters, Hridayam collected over Rs 2 crores on its third day. If the trend goes like this, Hridayam will surely emerge as the biggest hit the career of Pranav Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Hridayam: A breezy musical journey

Hridayam is a beautiful love story set in the backdrop of Chennai. The film narrates the life story of Arun Neelakandan, a young man who reaches Chennai for his studies. From college, he meets Darshana, and soon they develop a romantic relationship.

The film portrays the life of Arun Neelakandan from his early 20s to 30s, and director Vineeth Sreenivasan has crafted and executed this journey with perfection on screen. There are 15 songs in this movie, but the audiences will never feel that songs are unwanted.

Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, Hridayam also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, and Vijayaraghavan in other crucial roles. The music of this movie is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Hridayam is produced by Visakh Subramaniam.