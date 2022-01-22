Pranav Mohanlal's most-anticipated movie of the year, Hridayam, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan had its grand theatrical release on January 21. Amid the pandemic scare, the film was opened to full occupancy (50 percent as per government guidelines). Upon release, Hridayam received positive responses from critics and audiences alike, and viewers lauded Pranav Mohanlal for portraying the role of Arun Neelakandan with perfection on screen.

Hridayam strikes gold at the box-office

According to unofficial reports, Hridayam has collected somewhere around Rs 1.75 crores to 2.25 crores at the Kerala box office on its opening day. Considering the 50 percent attendance factor, this figure is considered huge, and it will be undoubtedly a feather in the crown for Vineeth Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal.

If the current trend continues in the coming days, Hridayam will emerge as the first Mollywood blockbuster in 2022. Moreover, this movie has also emerged as a game-changer in the career of Pranav Mohanlal. When Pranav made his debut with Aadhi, several critics noted that the actor is a nepotism product. However, with his performance in Hridayam, Pranav has captured a million hearts, and he has now shown signs of becoming a superstar material.

Hridayam: A beautiful emotional journey

Hridayam is undoubtedly a brilliant piece of artwork. With his uncompromising cinematic language, Vineeth Sreenivasan portrayed the life of Arun Neelakandan from his early 20s to thirty years. The film is a musical journey, and songs play a crucial role in determining the overall proceedings.

Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, the film also stars Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, and Arun Kurian in other crucial roles.

As the film is currently receiving positive responses from all corners, Hridayam, in all probabilities will emerge as the biggest hit in the career of both Pranav Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan.