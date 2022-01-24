Pranav Mohanlal's new movie Hridayam hit theaters all across the nation on January 21, 2022. Amid the ongoing pandemic scare, the film was warmly welcomed by the audiences, and it received positive responses from all corners. Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Hridayam offered a breezy ride filled with love and music to the audiences, and in all probabilities, this film is expected to emerge as the biggest hit in the career of Pranav Mohanlal.

Hridayam box-office collection

Hridayam had a decent opening in Kerala theaters, and it collected more than Rs 2.25 crore on its opening day. As the film received positive word of mouth, it continued its dream run on the second day and collected over Rs 2.5 crore from the Kerala box office.

However, on Sunday, due to the complete lockdown, theaters in Kerala remained closed. If theaters were open, the film would have minted another Rs 2.5 crores from theaters. On Monday, theaters will be reopened again, and current booking statistics indicate that the film will run in packed houses this week as well.

Hridayam: A beautiful journey filled with love

Hridayam is a real gem of a film executed with perfection by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film portrays the story of Arun Neelakandan, a young man who studies in Tamil Nadu. In Hridayam, Vineeth Sreenivasan narrates the life story of Arun from his early 20s to early 30s.

Pranav Mohanlal plays the role of Arun in this movie, and the actor has done an impeccable job. Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, the film also stars Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Vijayaraghavan in other crucial roles.

The music of Hridayam is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Hridayam is produced by Visakh Subramaniam.