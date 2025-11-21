Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the construction of 133 houses by the NGO Human Resource Development Society (HRDS) for families in Poonch district, whose homes had been hit by Pakistani shells, during the recent escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.

LG Sinha on Friday during his visit to Poonch, announced that the NGO will construct 133 houses at a cost of Rs. 1 million each, within six months.

These houses are aimed at rehabilitating families affected by Pakistani shelling, ensuring they receive timely support and secure living conditions.

The LG stated that comprehensive measures have been taken to provide every possible assistance to the affected families. He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to completing the reconstruction work within the stipulated time frame.

During the visit, Manoj Sinha was accompanied by senior officials, including Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat and IGP Kashmir, along with several other top officers.

The officials distributed relief to civilians who suffered losses during 'Operation Sindoor' and assured them that the damaged houses would be rebuilt without delay.

In addition to reviewing rehabilitation efforts, the LG also took a detailed assessment of the overall security situation in Poonch.

His visit reflects the government's focus on both relief measures and maintaining stability in the region. The announcement has brought hope to the affected families, who have been reassured of swift assistance and reconstruction support.

It must be mentioned that when the Indian armed forces destroyed 9 terror infrastructures during 'Operation Sindoor' in Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK), Pakistan retaliated by targeting civilian facilities in J&;K.

Due to heavy shelling by Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, some civilians, including a senior civil servant were killed.

In addition Pakistani shelling destroyed many civilian homes, a temple, a mosque, a Christian school and a gurdwara in Poonch district.

The Indian armed forces after escalation by Pakistan carried out attacks on Pakistan defence installations damaging 14 defence bases deep inside Pakistan.

(With inputs from IANS)