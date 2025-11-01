Exactly six years after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory, an intense war of words has erupted between Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the issue of governance.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a scathing attack on the Omar Abdullah government for failing to address the basic problems of the people.

He asserted that the lack of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir cannot be used as an excuse for "underperformance," as the elected government has all the necessary powers to function effectively.

Reacting sharply to the Lieutenant Governor's remarks, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that those responsible for maintaining the security of J&K should not preach to the elected government about governance.

Addressing a function in connection with the Union Territory Day (UT Day) celebrations, Sinha remarked that the lack of statehood was a "lame excuse" for not solving people's problems. He directly targeted former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing his government of misleading the public by using the absence of statehood as a shield.

During the event, the Lieutenant Governor said, "It is a very weak argument to claim that the problems of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be solved only when statehood is restored. This is an attempt to fool the public. Even without statehood, the government has full power to meet the basic needs of the people."

He further emphasized that if the government has the intention and determination, no public problem can remain unresolved. "The government needs to work instead of making excuses.

The lack of statehood is not a hindrance but has become a mental excuse. The public will no longer be misled by such justifications," Sinha added.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the Central Government is fully committed to the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir and that significant progress has been achieved in every sector of the Union Territory over the past few years.

Citing rapid improvements in education, health, tourism, road connectivity, and industrial investment, he said, "Today's Jammu and Kashmir has become a new symbol of development and stability."

In his speech, Sinha said that political parties that ruled J&K for years made lofty promises to the people but never acted honestly. "Now the public understands that those parties, which kept Jammu and Kashmir backward for decades despite having statehood, are now trying to shirk responsibility by making excuses," he remarked.

He also noted that public welfare schemes and a transparent administrative system introduced by the Central Government have brought lasting changes in the lives of ordinary citizens.

"Earlier, development was limited to speeches; now it is visible on the ground. The administration is reaching people's doorsteps, and the benefits of welfare schemes are being delivered directly to them," Sinha said.

During the event, various departments showcased development projects, while cultural programmes highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's rich and diverse heritage. Concluding his address, the Lieutenant Governor said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are hardworking and aware. "We all have one objective—to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of peace, progress, and prosperity. Those who rely on old political excuses will now face the people's response," he asserted.

Omar Reacts, Blames LG Administration for Attack on Tourists

Reacting strongly to the Lieutenant Governor's remarks, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "Those responsible for the security of J&K are advising us on how to perform."

"I remained Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2008 to 2014, and not a single tourist was attacked during that period," Omar recalled, lamenting that 26 tourists were gruesomely killed during the Pahalgam attack in April this year.

"Who is responsible for the security of J&K?" Omar asked, adding, "The responsibility for maintaining security is not mine." "Those responsible for maintaining the security of J&K are the ones advising us to perform," he said pointedly. "Do your job properly. We know how to work and perform."

Reiterating his demand for the restoration of statehood, Omar said, "The promise made to the people of J&K in the Supreme Court and Parliament should be fulfilled." "I do not understand why they are afraid of restoring statehood to J&K," he questioned, adding, "They are not ready to allow a popular government to function according to the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Omar Abdullah reminded that the people of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the 2024 Assembly elections with the assurance that statehood would be restored after the polls. "During the 2024 Assembly elections, all political parties sought votes in the name of statehood," he recalled.

Pointing to repeated statements by BJP leaders that statehood would be restored at an "appropriate time," Omar asked, "I want to know what the parameter is for deciding that appropriate time."