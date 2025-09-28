Amid heightened political tensions following Wednesday's unprecedented violence in Leh and the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, leaders of agitating groups from Ladakh reached New Delhi on Monday to hold preliminary talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Monday evening discussions are aimed at finalizing issues to be raised during the High-Powered Committee (HPC) meeting scheduled for October 6.

Sajjad Kargili, co-chairperson of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and a prominent face of the ongoing agitation, told The International Business Times that the preliminary meeting would be held once all participating leaders reached Delhi.

"After all leaders reach Delhi, we will sit together and discuss the issues to be taken up during tomorrow's meeting," Kargili said, adding that leaders from Leh and Kargil will work toward a consensus on all points.

The talks, initially scheduled for September 27 and 28, were postponed as members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) had to attend the funerals of four people who lost their lives during Wednesday's violence, which erupted following a bandh called by the youth wings of various social groups in Leh.

The rescheduled meeting will now include three representatives, each from the LAB and KDA, along with the Ladakh MP.

Following the violence, a preparatory meeting was held in Leh on Thursday between Apex Committee members and MHA representatives. At that time, it was agreed that a preliminary round with the Home Ministry would take place in New Delhi on September 27 or 28, subject to confirmation from the MHA. However, the meeting was deferred due to funeral ceremonies.

According to sources, after Monday's preparatory discussions, another meeting will be held within a day or two to finalize arrangements for the High-Powered Committee meeting on October 6.

"The preparatory meeting shall be followed by an immediate official meeting of the Home Ministry with the High-Powered Committee, comprising seven members each from the LAB and the KDA, on a four-point agenda," a joint statement issued by LAB leaders Thupstan Chhewang and Chering Dorjay on Thursday said.

While the statement did not specify the four-point agenda, key demands remain statehood for Ladakh, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and allocation of two parliamentary seats for the Union Territory instead of one.

Main demands of the agitating groups:

Statehood for Ladakh

Constitutional safeguards (Sixth Schedule)

Additional Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats

Earlier recruitment process

BJP betrayed Ladakhi people: Cong

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) accused the ruling BJP of betraying the people of Ladakh. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, JKPCC president Tariq Karra said, "The ongoing agitation is the outcome of the false promises made by the BJP in their manifesto. They had promised the Sixth Schedule. This agitation is against the betrayal and unfulfillment of promises over the last five years."

Curfew continues on fifth successive day

Curfew, however, continued violence-hit Leh town for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta set to hold a security review meeting to take a call on the relaxation in the restrictions.

The curfew was imposed on Wednesday evening following widespread protests during a shutdown called by the youth wing of Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Four persons were killed and scores of others were injured in the violence on Wednesday, while over 50 persons were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also detained under the National Security Act and lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

The mobile internet services in the town remained suspended, while prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons also remained in force in other major parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil.