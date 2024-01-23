The agitating groups in Ladakh have urged the Union Government to grant full-fledged statehood to Ladakh to fulfill the aspirations of the residents of the cold desert. The agitating groups comprising the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have urged the Union Government to grant statehood to Ladakh.

The demand was submitted in a detailed draft by the two groups of Ladakh to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Chering Dorjey, co-chairman of the Apex Body said that, keeping in view history, strategic importance, environmental significance, similarity with other states in the North East, and various other parameters, Ladakh deserves to be granted statehood.

"Doing so will not only enhance the political representation and empower the locals, but it will also help the locals manifest their aspirations within the democratic framework and also foster a sense of belonging and participation in the nation-building process," Chering Dorjey said.

"This move would not only enhance political representation but also empower locals to manifest their aspirations within the democratic framework, fostering a sense of belonging and participation in the nation-building process," the draft read.

Demand of Six Schedule also incorporated in draft

In the draft, Ladakhi groups also raised the demand for the Sixth Schedule.

"Recognizing Ladakh as a tribal majority area with a fragile environment, the draft proposes bringing Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. This measure aims to guarantee special protections for the land rights of the Scheduled Tribes in Ladakh, preserving community identity, history, and culture, and allowing for the creation of laws tailored to the region's unique requirements," the draft read.

Main demands of the agitating groups of Ladakh

Fulfledged statehood for Ladakh.

Constitutional safeguard (Sixth Schedule).

Additional Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats.

Earlier Recruitment Process.

The other demands include two Lok Sabha seats for the union territory and employment opportunities for the youth.

The draft called for the formation of a Ladakh Public Service Commission to provide equal opportunities for gazetted posts to the students of Ladakh and ensure robust institutions for the protection of non-gazetted jobs.

Meeting between agitating groups of Ladakh

The meeting between the agitating groups of Ladakh and the Centre's High Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was held on December 4.

Representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) highlighted their demands during the meeting.

The meeting remained inconclusive with no major decision or announcement except for an appeal by the Union MoS Home to groups spearheading the agitation to consider options other than the Sixth Schedule which can also address their concerns on the protection of land, culture, identity, etc.

HPC was constituted a year back

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on January 3, 2023, constituted a High Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to discuss land and employment safeguards for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The committee was constituted to discuss measures to protect Ladakh's unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance.

Ladakh groups agitating for statehood, and other demands.

Ladakh was carved out as a union territory in 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories.

Over the last two years, the Apex Body of Ladakh has been campaigning for constitutional protections for the people and the environment of the region.

The KDA and the LAB have been spearheading the agitation in support of their four major demands including full-fledged statehood for Ladakh, implementation of the Sixth Schedule to protect the interest of the tribal people of Ladakh, separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh, and establishment of 'Ladakh Public Service Commission' with the Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC) as a mandatory requirement for all Gazetted Posts in Ladakh.

The other demands submitted to the MHA included safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.