Hewlett-Packard, one of the largest PC manufacturers in the world, has a new addition to its convertible notebook portfolio, just in time for schools and college students starting their new academic year. HP's Back to Campus campaign makes the new Pavilion x360 notebook a worthy choice for young students, with offers worth just Rs 34,098 so students can pay an effective price of around Rs 20,000.

According to HP, the Pavilion x360 is priced at Rs 50,347, but students get the following offers:

Extended warranty for 2 years worth Rs 10,437

1 Year Accidental Damage Protection worth Rs 3,370

McAfee Internet Security worth Rs 699

Reliance Theft Insurance worth Rs 1,599

For the aforementioned benefits, students would only need to pay an additional Rs 999.

Furthermore, adding another Rs 999 to the cost will fetch PinePerks gift vouchers worth INR 2,500 to be used across e-commerce & travel portals like Amazon, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip and more.

Finally, HP is also offering Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 19,990 for a steal at Rs 2,499. Adding all that, students will be able to get the new laptop for an effective price of Rs 20,746.

But these offers aren't the only reason to consider the Pavilion x360 laptop.

"The new range of HP Pavilion x360 upholds our philosophy of customer-centric innovation, fulfilling the myriad requirements of users. The refreshed features in the new Pavilion x360 will cater to the professional and personal needs of the students as they begin their new year in college. We hope our Back to Campus initiative will make our products more easily available to the new students," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India, said in a statement.

Below are the key features of the Pavilion x360 notebook:

14-inch touchscreen display supports stylus pen

Powered by 8th gen Intel Core i3 processor

Up to 11 hours of battery life and fast charging support

HP

Intel Optane memory for 28 percent better system performance

Integrated fingerprint scanner for secure and swift login

5MP World Facing camera with 120-degree wide viewing lens

Windows 10 Home operating system

Convertible design for ease of use as a laptop, tent or tablet

Are you interested in buying the new HP laptop? Share your thoughts in the comments below.