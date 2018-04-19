Acer has tied up with Marvel to launch three new editions, inspired by upcoming Hollywood movie Avengers: Infinity Wars. The laptops ranging between Rs. 63,999 to Rs. 79,000 includes Captain America, Thanos and Iron Man editions.

Swift 3- Iron Man edition laptop comes with Core i5-8250U CPU, 8-GB RAM 4-inch full-HD IPS display. Nitro 5 - Thanos Edition is equipped with 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7300HQ CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Aspire 6 - Captain America Edition powered by an Intel 8th Gen Core i5-8250U CPU with 15.6 inch display and 1TB hard drive. The laptops are now available in leading electronic stones of India.