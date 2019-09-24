Salman Khan, who has often remained in news for wrong reasons, had once shared his experience of staying in jail.

In a throwback interview video, the superstar is seen narrating his experience of sharing the prison with jail inmates and using a single mug for both having tea as well as to use in toilet.

The video is from 2008 interview on a show titled "Couching with Koel". When asked to share his experience of stay in jail, Salman first said, "it was a lot of fun", of course sarcastically.

He then went to elaborately tell how he used to use one single mug to have morning tea, and then he had to use the same mug for washroom purposes, and repeat the same. He had also said that despite being in jail he did not give up bod-building, and he used to work out there.

"I was blank and I was just chilling there. My only tension was the bathroom. There were nine or 10 rooms, with nine or 10 people in each room. And just one bathroom and one toilet. One guy would get you tea in the morning, and the same guy would get you lunch. You would have one mug that you will use to have your tea, wash it, and have dal rice or whatever, then use it to have shower, and whatever else you need to do," Salman had said.

When asked about his body-building regime, he said, "I was doing a lot of push-ups, crunches and all that. I used to wor-kout twice a day," he said.

The Sultan actor had spent time behind the bars multiple times. First, he had stayed at Jodhpur Central Jail for two nights after being sentenced to five-years imprisonment in 2002 hit and run case by a Mumbai court. He was later granted bail.

Later he had spent 18 days in jail from October 1998 till August 2007 in connection to blackbuck poaching case.