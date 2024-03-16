Ronit Roy is a doting family man. The terrific actor was recently spotted at the screening of his upcoming film – Yodha. Ronit was accompanied by his wife and son. And more than Ronit, it was his son's unusual height that grabbed attention. Netizens dropped some hilarious comments on the video doing the rounds. Take a look.

Reactions

"How is the weather up there?" asked a user. "What's his height?" asked another user. "What did our milk lack?" a social media user commented. "He is taller then backside poster," another social media user said. "Must have taken premium subscription of complan," another social media user commented. "Are you getting oxygen up there?" asked a user.

"Who is taller – he or giraffe?" read a comment. "What a good height man," read another comment. "He must be excellent at basketball," read one more comment. Ronit Roy will be seen playing Sidharth Malhotra's father in Yodha. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Ronit Roy on selling his Mini Cooper

Ronit Roy has always been a people's person. Back during the pandemic, Roy had revealed that his security firm services came to a halt during Covid. He revealed that since he had 130 families to feed he decided to sell off the luxury items he had at home. The Kasautiii Zindagii Kay actor sold off his Mini Cooper, and many other luxury items from home to clear the salaries.

"The few months before that, I hadn't done much work. I had 130 people on my roster, and they also had their families. We decided to pay everybody's salary. But there's only this much salary that you can pay, and I realised there were a lot of useless things lying at home. There were cars that I was not using, I had a Mini Cooper which I would never drive so we let that go. There were also other luxury items that we sold (to pay for the staff). I didn't do anyone a favour, it was my responsibility," he said in an interview.