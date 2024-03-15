Cinephiles, who have been waiting with bated breath for the release of Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yodha' relase today, are excited. The film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, stars apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles.

The movie showcases Sidharth Malhotra in the role of Arun Katyal, a fiercely patriotic Indian soldier who refuses to engage in negotiations with the enemy. He sacrifices for his nation and every time he comes on-screen, he evokes patriotism. While Disha Patani plays an air hostess. Raashii Khanna is Sidharth Malhotra's love interest.

Needless to say, the ones who have watched the movie are showering praise on the actor. The actor stole the show with his power-packed performance and charisma.

Disha Patani has a short yet impactful role.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say.

A video of Sidharth and team Yodha receiving a standing ovation at its Mumbai screening has gone viral on the internet. Sharing the clip from the screening, a user wrote, "YODHA IS NOTHING BUT A MASS HYSTERIA!!! Our Yodha Sidharth Malhotra and director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha received a warm and enthusiastic response at the special screening in Mumbai."

Combat scenes in #Yodha designed as perfectly as anything.#SidharthMalhotra has given his all to this character and he is extremely convincing in every action out their.

Another user shared, "Initial Reviews suggest that Yodha is the best hijack-based patriotic film of Indian cinema. My fav #idharth Malhotra has given yet another phenomenal film to Indian cinema like Shershaah."

#YodhaReview: One of Bestest Patriotic Movie of Indian Cinema With Never Seen Stuff in Last 20 Min???#SidharthMalhotra Gave His Career Best Performance ? #DishaPatani ye kya Kiya Tumne: Unbelievable ?#Yodha pic.twitter.com/Eb2HIVmGYG — Junior Sid Malhotra? (@Ranjanbharwaz1) March 15, 2024

Another mentioned, " Kuch Kuch Hota Hain Reference In #Yodha. Hey #ShahRukhKhan Fan #SidharthMalhotra. Mast Picture Banayi Hain Bro. This Movie Belongs To YouGreat Performance + His Actions."

The fourth one wrote "#Yodha is a decent entertainer that suffers from a confusing & tiring second half. The film is loaded with thrills which is a plus but too many twists & sub-plots hampers the final output. #SidharthMalhotra is in top form while others are okayish.."

A fan mentioned, "#SidharthMalhotra has given his all to this character and he is extremely convincing in every action out there. No nonsense film it is, which makes you feel the nationalism and bravery together."

The next wrote, #YodhaReview: One of Best Patriotic Movie of Indian Cinema With Never Seen Stuff in Last 20 Min#SidharthMalhotra Gave His Career Best Performance."

#Yodha is a Good action Entertainer and A Good Movie to watch. As usual @SidMalhotra does Excellent Work and#RaashiiKhanna does a good work well and @DishPatani was Fire ? ?



A section of netizens didn't like it.

A user mentioned, "The movie was average.It was just a Typical average Bollywood movie u just hear of.Dont waste your time watching this."

#YodhaReview :~⭐⭐⭐½#Yodha is an Entrancing COMMERCIAL ENTERTAINER with Depth Patriotic Flavor. High on Drama,Thrill Dialogue,BGM, VFX.#SidharthMalhotra as an Actor has Excelled himself So Effortlessly Via-a-via his Earlier work & So Did @DishPatani & #RashiKhanna

Another mentioned, "Movie was a bad choice.Its story was bad and Acting was just average. Not something u should prefer .."