Karan Johar's Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna is all set to release on Friday, March 15, 2024. The cast is busy promoting the film, and recently, the trio was in Delhi at Sidharth Malhotra's home town, where they enjoyed ice cream and went sightseeing at monuments like India Gate, Red Fort, and other places. They also held a press conference for the Delhi media.

Disha Patani pushes Sidharth Malhotra and steals Raashii Khanna away

On Monday, Sidharth Malhotra, along with his 'Yodha' co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, launched the film's patriotic song 'Tiranga' in New Delhi. Both Disha and Raashii looked stunning in sarees, while Sidharth kept it casual in a t-shirt layered with a jacket and trousers.

Several pictures and videos from the Delhi press conference have surfaced online

A clip shows Disha holding Raashii's hand and pushing Sidharth aside while walking away with her female co-star.

This moment left Sidharth surprised, while Disha and Raashii broke into laughter.

Netizens weren't impressed with Disha's behaviour and called her rude and arrogant for behaving this way.

Take a look at the comments.

In dono ka alag hi chal raha h?? I wish disha puri promotions me sath hoti❤️❤️#SidharthMalhotra #DishaPatani #SidIsha ? pic.twitter.com/uxVLFftYNq — ???? ʸᵒᵈʰᵃ ᵈᵃʸ ¹⁵ᵗʰ ᴹᵃʳᶜʰ (@malhotras_Ex) March 11, 2024

Another video shows Disha getting clicked by Sidharth. She was seen enjoying a banter with the cast. Disha opted for a red mini dress, and Sidharth Malhotra wore a green printed jacket, paired with camel-coloured pants. Raashii Khanna sported a pink top and light pink pants. The caption read, "THE TIRANGA FEELS ARE IN THE AIR TODAY! Our #Yodha trio is all set to take over #Delhi!"

Sidharth talks about doing patriotic films

Speaking at the song launch, Sidharth opened up about his experience in 'Yodha'. He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in the last decade or so."

The film's trailer was launched last month in mid-air. Talking about the film, Karan Johar said in a statement, "Steering clear of the conventional approach, we strived to infuse innovative ideas into 'Yodha's promotional campaign. Our goal was to bring out the film's larger-than-life essence through a series of trend-setting events and interactive experiences, and engross the audience in its world even before they set foot in the cinema halls. It was truly a surreal experience to unveil the trailer mid-flight on an aircraft and watch it through the lens of members of the media. The spark in their eyes spoke volumes about the impact it had on them. I interacted with some of them, and their reactions - not just to the trailer but also to the in-flight launch - were nothing short of exhilarating."