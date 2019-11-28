Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese has brought us yet another organized crime movie featuring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in the lead roles. The movie is receiving some amazing reviews from cinephiles and critics but unlike other Scorsese movies, this one has not released in India and other territories.

Martin Scorsese's The Irishman had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in September and began a limited theatrical release in several North American states. There were a lot of controversies that happened upon its initial theatrical release as several theaters owned by Cinemark, AMC, and Regal stated that they won't release the movie. AMC stated that they would only play The Irishman in its theater only if the movie comes to the theater first for a couple of months and then go to the digital streaming platforms.

It was previously reported back in February 2019 that Netflix would give Martin Scorsese's most-awaited movie a wide theatrical release, at the request of the director. However, fans finally got to see the three-and-a-half-hour movie right at their home as Netflix started streaming the movie on November 27, 2019.

Indian fans and all the other viewers are enjoying this 209 minutes movie on Netflix as it comes under the monthly subscription. Several fans who have watched the movie have claimed that this movie should win the Best Oscar for multiple categories.

The Irishman review

With The Irishman, Martin Scorsese has tried to bring back his old romance with the organized crime families. But this time he not only showed the personal lives of these high-class mafias, just the way he did in Goodfellas, but he took it a step further and showed what actually happens to all these when they get old. It's like looking back to the life and witnessing that ever happened with these characters.

The Irishman coined as Martin Scorsese's best

The Irishman can be coined as Martin Scorsese's best movie after Goodfellas. Several moviegoers had problems with the movie's runtime but if one actually sit down and watch Frank Sheeran's (Robert De Niro) life and whatever he did for his team, then the runtime of the movie does not seem too long.

The movie has also hit the home run on Rotten Tomatoes as it currently sits on an approval rating of 96 percent. The website's critics consensus reads as, "An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, The Irishman finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect."

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci's The Irishman movie is a must-watch for all the Martin Scorsese's fans as it will not only take you back to the world of organized crimes but will also see how perfectly Scorsese has used the VFX and de-aging all these actors.