Game of Thrones fans from India is going crazy as there are only a couple of days left for season 8 episode 1 to air online. As the excitement roars, fans are wondering where they will get to see all the episodes of Game of Thrones uncensored. Well, there are several platforms and today we are going to discuss the ways you can watch Game of Thrones season 8.

For the starters, there is always a way to illegally download the content. But as a die-hard fan of Game of Thrones, I will not recommend anyone to go through this way. Piracy is a crime and we should all come together to avoid this at any cost. There are hundreds of hours and millions of dollars invested in the products and it does not make it worth if we simply go online and watch it illegally. So, please say no to piracy and use all the legitimate mediums to watch this season 8 of Game of Thrones.

The eight and final season of Game of Thrones is going to air in India on April 15,6:30 a.m. (IST) on several different streaming platforms. Like every year, Hotstar Premium members will get to access all the episodes at a very low cost.

Game of Thrones is full of adult content. There are several dialogues which are not suitable for a young audience. At the same time, the sex scenes and the battle sequences sometimes make us cringe. We still have not forgotten Cersei Lannister's walk of shame. So, there are have been several concerns among the viewers that we don't get to see the uncensored content of Game of Thrones in India. But as it has turned out, these digital platforms do not censor the content as we get to see them as they were intended. There are no filters whatsoever.

Lastly, if you are living in the United States or other countries, then you can simply tune into HBO to stream the very first episode of Game of Thrones season 8. In the United States, season 8 will air at 9 p.m. (EST).

