Vidya Balan is all set to reprise her role as 'Manjulika' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Vidya will be seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri and the legendary Madhuri Dixit in the film. Ever since the film's promotions began, everyone from celebs to fans has been surprised to see Vidya's weight loss.

The actress seemed to be in a new avatar and recently spoke about how she shed off all those kilos. Vidya revealed that she has struggled to be thin all her life through exercise and diet but nothing worked for her. Balan also revealed that even if she lost the weight for a brief period, it would all come back sooner or later.

Vidya also mentioned how the more kilos she put on the more she would go to work out. "You know, all my life, I have struggled to be thin. All my life I have dieted like crazy, I have exercised like crazy. Sometimes I would lose weight and it would all come back. And no matter what I did my weight would keep on increasing. And the more it increased, the more I went and worked out," she told Galatta India in an interview.

Vidya spoke about being introduced to a natural therapy group early this year and how it impacted her body. "They said, 'It is just inflammation; it is not fat.' So, they put me on a diet to get rid of the inflammation, elimination of inflammation it is called, and it worked beautifully for me. The weight went down like that and they eliminated foods that were not suiting me and also asked me to not workout," she revealed.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress further said, "This is the first year when I haven't worked out." Vidya's BB3 would see a massive clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again at the box office this Diwali.